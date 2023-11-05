The State government was chastised by the Gujarat High Court on Friday, November 3, for its inadequate efforts to disseminate information about the State Police Complaints Authority (SPCA), a complaint-handling unit for misbehaving police officers. The Court further stated that it is unreasonable to expect the public to file complaints by going straight to a police station or the District Magistrate, especially given how frequently Commissioners of Police and District Magistrates act like "Gods or Kings." Chief Justice Agarwal and Justice Aniruddha Mayee's division bench observed that while the State has set up a procedure to collect complaints concerning police officers, very few people were aware of it. The Court stated that establishing such an authority is insufficient if nobody knows who to contact or where to go to file a complaint.

HC Says Police Commissioners and District Magistrates Think They are Gods

