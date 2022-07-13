As heavy rains continue to lash Gujarat, severe water-logging was reported in several parts of Ahmedabad due to continuous heavy rainfall in the region. Besides Ahmedabad, several parts of Navsari remained inundated increasingly amid a heavy downpour in the state.

Check tweet:

Gujarat | Severe water-logging in several parts of Ahmedabad due to continuous heavy rainfall in the region (12.07) pic.twitter.com/KF4pFQRRty — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)