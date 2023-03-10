Two deaths have been reported in India from the H3N2 virus, a severe strain of the influenza virus. One person died in Karnataka, the other in Haryana, according to reports. India has reported a total of 90 cases of H3N2 influenza so far. In addition to H3N2, eight cases of H1N1 influenza have also been reported in the country. What Is Hong Kong Flu? As H3N2 Virus Hits Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Know Its Symptoms, Causes, Treatment and Preventive Measures.

H3N2 Virus Deaths:

