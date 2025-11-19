A double-decker bus was involved in an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Mau today, November 19. According to the news agency IANS, the double-decker bus was travelling from Bihar to Varanasi when it overturned in Mau after losing control. Speaking about the incident, Dr Pradeep Yadav, a doctor at the Emergency District Hospital, said that the double-decker bus had started from Bihar and was heading to Varanasi. "According to the passengers, the driver was driving very roughly, which likely caused the accident near Murli Dhaba," he added. The doctor further said that fourteen passengers were injured in the accident and were brought to the hospital. "The condition of three is more serious, while the rest are stable. All passengers are from Bihar," Dr Pradeep Yadav said. Barabanki Road Accident: 8 Dead After Car-Truck Collision on Kalyani River Bridge in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Double-Decker Bus From Bihar to Varanasi Overturns in Mau

Mau, Uttar Pradesh: A double-decker bus from Bihar to Varanasi overturned in Mau after losing control. Emergency District Hospital doctor Dr. Pradeep Yadav says, "The double-decker bus had started from Bihar and was heading to Varanasi. According to the passengers, the driver… pic.twitter.com/mElENbdOie — IANS (@ians_india) November 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

