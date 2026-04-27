Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): Two drivers were burnt alive, and another person sustained serious injuries after a head-on collision between two heavy vehicles triggered a massive fire in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, police said here on Monday.

The incident took place near Assam Chauraha on a highway, where a DCM vehicle carrying machinery collided head-on with a cement-laden trailer while reportedly trying to avoid a pickup vehicle.

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Due to the impact, both vehicles caught fire, and the flames spread rapidly, leaving the drivers trapped inside their cabins. They were unable to escape and were charred to death on the spot.

Fire brigade teams rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control after considerable effort. However, by then, the victims had succumbed to the fire.

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Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava and police personnel from multiple stations reached the spot.

The bodies have been taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem.

One person injured in the incident is undergoing treatment. Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)