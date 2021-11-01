On the occasion of Haryana Foundation Day 2021, PM Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the people of the state. He congratulated the people of Haryana on the state's foundation day. In a tweet, PM Modi said, " I wish that this state, which preserves tradition and culture, continues to create new standards of development." Haryana Day 2021 Greetings: Celebrate Haryana Foundation Day With Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers, SMS and Status on November 1.

Read Tweet By PM Narendra Modi Here:

हरियाणावासियों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस की ढेरों बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि परंपरा और संस्कृति को सहेजकर रखने वाला यह राज्य विकास के नित नए मानदंड गढ़ता रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)