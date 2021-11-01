Haryana Foundation Day, or simply, Haryana Day commemorates the date when it was carved out of the former state of East Punjab on 1 November 1966 based on language. This year, Haryana Day 2021 falls on Monday. To mark this notable occasion, we bring you a collection of Happy Haryana Day 2021 greetings, Haryana Foundation Day images, Happy Haryana Foundation Day 2021 wishes, WhatsApp messages, Haryana Day images, SMS, quotes and HD wallpapers – all for free download. Share it with your family, relatives and fellow Haryanavi friends and colleagues. Wishing you all a very Happy Haryana Day 2021! November 1, 2021: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals and Events Falling on Today’s Calendar Date.

Happy Haryana Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Haryana Day 2021 to you and your family!

Happy Haryana Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Haryana Foundation Day 2021 to my fellow Haryanavi friend. Proud of Haryana!

Happy Haryana Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank you Haryana for everything. We take a pledge to make our state and country proud with our right actions. Happy Haryana Day 2021!

Happy Haryana Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish you all a very Happy and Prosperous Haryana Day. Let us rise and shine. Happy Haryana Day 2021!

Happy Haryana Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let us add to the growth and development of Haryana. Happy Haryana Foundation Day 2021!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)