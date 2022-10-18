The Haryana government announced a hike in the dearness allowance of its employees drawing their salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission structure by 4 per cent to 38 per cent ahead of Diwali. The increased DA will be paid to the employees with the pay of October 2022, and arrears for the July-September period will be paid in November. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Diwali Bonanza For Government Employees of This State As DA Hiked to 38 Per Cent

Haryana Hikes DA By 4 Per Cent:

