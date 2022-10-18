Lucknow, October 18: The Uttar Pradesh government has given a great Diwali gift to its employees. Under the 7th pay commission, the government has announced a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and dearness relief of its employees and pensioners from 34 per cent to 38 per cent with effect from July 1. Besides, UP government has announced to give a bonus of Rs 6,908 to every employee for the the fiscal of year of 2021-22. Earlier the central government had increased the DA of its employees under the recommendations of 7th pay commission.

The official announcement has been made by CM Yogi Adityanath via his official Twitter handle. The increase in the dearness allowance from 34 % to 38% from the effective date of July 1, 2022 for state employees and pensioners has been done in keeping the rising inflation. The step aims to provide some relief against the high inflation persisting over a longer period of time. After 7th Pay Commission DA Increase, Dearness Allowance Hiked to 212% for These Central Government Employees; Check Details Here

Several state governments have increased the Dearness allowance of their employees under 7th pay commission after the central government on 28 September approved a 4% additional instalment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief to central government employees and pensioners with effect from July 1, 2022 taking DA to 38%. 7th Pay Commission: Diwali Bonanza For Select Central Govt Employees; Productivity Linked Bonus Approved, LTC Allowance Extended

Recently Chhattisgarh announced a 5% rise in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees, bringing the total to 33% while the Delhi government also hiked DA by 4% of its employees. Under 7th pay commission, Jharkhand government has also increased DA by 4 per cent for its employees.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2022 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).