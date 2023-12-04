The Delhi High Court has noted that the goal of maintenance under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act (DV Act) is to support victims of domestic abuse and has little to do with locking up 'aggressors' for failing to pay maintenance. The Court noted this when holding that a trial court cannot summon someone under Section 31 of the DV Act for failing to pay support that the court imposed under Section 20 of the Act. As a result, it overturned an order by an extra sessions judge from March 2019 that summoned the petitioner, a male, under Section 31 (1) of the DV Act for allegedly neglecting to provide interim support to his divorced wife. HC on Maintenance to Woman: 'Highly Qualified and Earning Wife Not Disclosing Her True Income Won't Be Entitled to Maintenance From Husband', Says Delhi High Court While Upholding Family Court Order.

HC on Alimony to Wife

