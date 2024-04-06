HC on Divorce: Telangana High Court Waives One Year Divorce Waiting Period While Noting 40-Year-Old Woman's Wish To Remarry To Avoid Future Pregnancy Risks

The Telangana High Court recently allowed a couple who lived together for only a few months to file for divorce by mutual consent under Section 13-B. The court invoked Section 14 (1) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955, which bars married couples from seeking divorce before 1-year of marriage except in cases of "exceptional hardship". The bench of Justice P Sam Koshy passed the order while considering the 40-year-old wife's wish to remarry at the earliest to avoid the potential health risks associated with pregnancy at her age. 'Right To Remain Silent Is Fundamental Right': Telangana High Court Says Investigating Agency Cannot Seek Extension of Accused's Custody for Remaining Silent.

HC on Divorce

