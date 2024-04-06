HC on Divorce: Telangana High Court Waives One Year Divorce Waiting Period While Noting 40-Year-Old Woman's Wish To Remarry To Avoid Future Pregnancy Risks

The bench of Justice P Sam Koshy passed the order while considering the 40-year-old wife's wish to remarry at the earliest to avoid the potential health risks associated with pregnancy at her age.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 06, 2024 05:24 PM IST

The Telangana High Court recently allowed a couple who lived together for only a few months to file for divorce by mutual consent under Section 13-B. The court invoked Section 14 (1) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955, which bars married couples from seeking divorce before 1-year of marriage except in cases of "exceptional hardship". The bench of Justice P Sam Koshy passed the order while considering the 40-year-old wife's wish to remarry at the earliest to avoid the potential health risks associated with pregnancy at her age. 'Right To Remain Silent Is Fundamental Right': Telangana High Court Says Investigating Agency Cannot Seek Extension of Accused's Custody for Remaining Silent.

HC on Divorce

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

s://www.latestly.com/socially/india/news/hc-on-divorce-telangana-high-court-waives-one-year-divorce-waiting-period-while-noting-40-year-old-womans-wish-to-remarry-to-avoid-future-pregnancy-risks-5874320.html">

HC on Divorce: Telangana High Court Waives One Year Divorce Waiting Period While Noting 40-Year-Old Woman's Wish To Remarry To Avoid Future Pregnancy Risks

The bench of Justice P Sam Koshy passed the order while considering the 40-year-old wife's wish to remarry at the earliest to avoid the potential health risks associated with pregnancy at her age.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 06, 2024 05:24 PM IST

The Telangana High Court recently allowed a couple who lived together for only a few months to file for divorce by mutual consent under Section 13-B. The court invoked Section 14 (1) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955, which bars married couples from seeking divorce before 1-year of marriage except in cases of "exceptional hardship". The bench of Justice P Sam Koshy passed the order while considering the 40-year-old wife's wish to remarry at the earliest to avoid the potential health risks associated with pregnancy at her age. 'Right To Remain Silent Is Fundamental Right': Telangana High Court Says Investigating Agency Cannot Seek Extension of Accused's Custody for Remaining Silent.

HC on Divorce

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Divorce Waiting Period Future Pregnancy Risks HC on Divorce Hindu Marriage Act remarry Telangana High Court
You might also like
'Right To Remain Silent Is Fundamental Right': Telangana High Court Says Investigating Agency Cannot Seek Extension of Accused's Custody for Remaining Silent
News

'Right To Remain Silent Is Fundamental Right': Telangana High Court Says Investigating Agency Cannot Seek Extension of Accused's Custody for Remaining Silent
Wearing 'Sindoor' Religious Duty of Married Hindu Woman, Says Family Court in Madhya Pradesh; Asks Wife Seeking Divorce To Return to Husband’s House Immediately
News
News

'Right To Remain Silent Is Fundamental Right': Telangana High Court Says Investigating Agency Cannot Seek Extension of Accused's Custody for Remaining Silent
Wearing 'Sindoor' Religious Duty of Married Hindu Woman, Says Family Court in Madhya Pradesh; Asks Wife Seeking Divorce To Return to Husband’s House Immediately
News

Wearing 'Sindoor' Religious Duty of Married Hindu Woman, Says Family Court in Madhya Pradesh; Asks Wife Seeking Divorce To Return to Husband’s House Immediately
HC on Divorce: Delhi High Court Grants Divorce to Husband, Says 'Wife Openly Humiliating Husband, Calling Him Impotent Amounts to Mental Cruelty'
News

HC on Divorce: Delhi High Court Grants Divorce to Husband, Says 'Wife Openly Humiliating Husband, Calling Him Impotent Amounts to Mental Cruelty'
Telangana High Court Asks All Judicial Officers To Follow Office Timings, Warns of Disciplinary Action Against Violation
News

Telangana High Court Asks All Judicial Officers To Follow Office Timings, Warns of Disciplinary Action Against Violation
News

Telangana High Court Asks All Judicial Officers To Follow Office Timings, Warns of Disciplinary Action Against Violation
Google Trends Google Trends
MS Dhoni
50K+ searches
Ather
20K+ searches
CUET correction window 2024
20K+ searches
Monkey Man Dev Patel
20K+ searches
Ravindra Jadeja
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
MS Dhoni
50K+ searches
Ather
20K+ searches
CUET correction window 2024
20K+ searches
Monkey Man Dev Patel
20K+ searches
Ravindra Jadeja
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma