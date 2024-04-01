The Telangana High Court recently said that the right to remain silent is a fundamental right safeguarded under the constitution. The court remarked while stating that the investigating agency or authority cannot file a second application for an extension of police custody reasoning that the accused was silent and did not give satisfactory answers. The division bench of Justice K Lakshman and Justice K Sujana passed the order in a criminal appeal filed by a member of the Popular Front Of India (PFI) undergoing criminal prosecution, whose remand order was extended by a period of five days. Telangana High Court Asks All Judicial Officers To Follow Office Timings, Warns of Disciplinary Action Against Violation.

HC on Right to Remain Silent

