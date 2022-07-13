Amid heavy rainfall in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on took to social media to update citizens about high tide and low tide in Mumbai. As per the civic body's post, there will be a high tide of 4.68 meters at 11:44 am and 4.06 meters at 11.38 pm. On the other hand, the low tide is likely to take place at evening at around 5.48 pm with a height of 1.73 meters. The civic body also said that there is a possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. "Occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph very likely," it said in a tweet.

Check tweet:

High Tide 11:44hrs - 4.68mtr 23:38 hrs – 4.06 mt Low tide : 17:48 hrs- 1.73 mtr https://t.co/Aw8qPjKV3F — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 13, 2022

