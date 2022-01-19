Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur on Wednesday inaugurated Dharamshala Skyway. The ropeway is 1.8Km long and will reduce travel time to Mcleodganj to 5 min. The project cost Rs 200 crore.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur inaugurates 'Dharamshala Skyway' built at a cost of over Rs 200 crores. pic.twitter.com/MXPRwXvEtf — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2022

