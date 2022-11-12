On Friday, people started to cast their votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election across the state. Here are visuals from polling booth number 12 in Dharamshala. Voting is underway for 68 Assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh. The voting for the state assembly polls began at 8 am and will end at 5 pm, with 7,884 polling stations spread across the hill state. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: PM Narendra Modi Urges Voters in ‘Devbhoomi’ To Participate With Full Enthusiasm in State Polls.

Voting Underway in Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh | People cast their votes for the Assembly election across the state; visuals from polling booth number 12, Dharamshala Voting is underway for 68 Assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh#AssemblyElections2022 pic.twitter.com/DoFl7GfDdS — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

