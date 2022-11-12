On Saturday, as Himachal Pradesh State goes for voting in a single phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and requested voters across the state of Himachal Pradesh to participate in the Assembly polls today. In his tweet PM Modi said, "I request all the voters of Devbhoomi to participate with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy and create a new record of voting." He also extended special wishes to all the youth of the state who ae exercising their vote for the first time on this occasion. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Key Constituencies to Watch Out in High-Stakes Battle.

PM Modi Urges People To Vote in Large Numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi requests voters across the state of Himachal Pradesh to participate in the Assembly polls today.#HimachalPradeshElection pic.twitter.com/zOFkodFZAo — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

हिमाचल प्रदेश की सभी विधानसभा सीटों के लिए आज मतदान का दिन है। देवभूमि के समस्त मतदाताओं से मेरा निवेदन है कि वे लोकतंत्र के इस उत्सव में पूरे उत्साह के साथ भाग लें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। इस अवसर पर पहली बार वोट देने वाले राज्य के सभी युवाओं को मेरी विशेष शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2022

