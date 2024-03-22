The Delhi Metro on Friday said that Metro services will commence from 2:30 PM on Holi 2024, which will be celebrated on March 25. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on X said, “In observance of the Holi festival on March 25, 2024 (Monday), Metro services across all lines, including the Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line, will remain suspended until 2:30 PM.” The DMRC further added that services will resume from the terminal stations on all lines at 2:30 PM and will continue to operate as usual thereafter. Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: ITO Metro Station to Remain Closed Till 6 PM Today, Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory.

Delhi Metro Holi 2024 Timings

Metro train services will thus start at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all Lines on 25th March and will continue normally thereafter. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 22, 2024

