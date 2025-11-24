South Africa have managed to put on a massive first innings total, with India playing the catch-up game when Day 3 resumes in the ongoing IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025, on November 23. The India vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 is being played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, and it will start at 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs SA 2025 Test series and fans can watch the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 live telecast on its channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they watch IND vs SA live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Senuran Muthusamy Scores Maiden Century in Tests For Proteas, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025

IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 3 Live Streaming

480 runs behind, 3 days remaining - Will #TeamIndia pull off a win? Experts weigh in 🗣 What do you think will be the result of the Guwahati Test? 🤔#INDvSA 👉 2nd Test, Day 3 👉 MON, 24th NOV, 8:30 AM! pic.twitter.com/XQdCzZ0wLC — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 23, 2025

