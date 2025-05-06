Today, May 6, Indian Air Force (IAF) officials said that they will carry out an exercise over the desert sector and adjoining areas along the India-Pakistan border starting tomorrow, May 7. IAF officials further said that in the exercise, all frontline aircraft, including the Rafale, Mirage 2000 and Sukhoi-30s, will participate. It is reported that the exercise will take place close to both the International Border and the Line of Control and will test the preparedness and rapid deployment capacity of the Indian Air Force. The exercise comes days after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. Jammu and Kashmir: Suspicious Man Wearing Bulletproof Jacket Caught by Security Forces During Combing Operation in Basaran Valley Days After Pahalgam Terror Attack (Watch Video).

IAF To Carry Out Exercise at India-Pakistan Border

Indian Air Force to carry out exercise over desert sector and adjoining areas along the India-Pakistan border from tomorrow, 7th May in which all frontline aircraft including the Rafale, Mirage 2000 and Sukhoi-30s will participate: IAF officials pic.twitter.com/daiKPdOBWP — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2025

