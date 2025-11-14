Chennai, November 14: An Indian Air Force (IAF) Pilatus basic trainer aircraft, Pilatus PC-7, crashed near Tambaram in Chennai on Friday while on a routine training sortie. The pilot managed to eject safely, IAF officials said A Court of Inquiry (COI) has been ordered to ascertain the cause. The Indian Air Force uses Pilatus aircraft to train its young pilots during their initial training. The aircraft were acquired from Switzerland around 15 years ago and replaced the HPT-32 fleet. Plane Crash in Tamil Nadu: Air Force Training Aircraft Crashes Near Thiruporur in Chengalpattu (Watch Video).

#WATCH | One PC-7 Pilatus basic trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force on a routine training mission crashed near Tambram, Chennai. Pilot safely ejected. A Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause has been ordered: Indian Air Force (Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/hL2q3HH3jn — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2025

In December 2023, a Pilatus aircraft had crashed, killing the two IAF pilots, an instructor and a cadet in Telangana's Medak district during a training exercise.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)