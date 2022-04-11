After being elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif in an address to the National Assembly said that Pakistan wants good ties with India but it cannot happen without a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir question. "We will raise the issue of Kashmir on every international platform," Sharif said. He also said that he will advise PM Modi to understand that there is poverty on both sides. "I call upon Modi to come and resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue and then let's fight poverty together," the newly elected Pakistan PM said.

Check tweet:

I'll advise PM Modi to understand that there is poverty on both sides. I call upon Modi to come and resolve the Jammu and Kashmir issue and then let's fight poverty together: Newly elected Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)