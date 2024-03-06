The International Monetary Fund's latest forecast released on Wednesday, March 6, predicts that India, along with China, the US, and Indonesia, will contribute significantly to global economic growth over the next five years. These four countries are expected to account for more than half of the world's economic expansion during this period. This reaffirms a similar prediction made by the IMF in September 2023. India, Three Other Countries To Contribute Over Half of World's Economic Growth Over Next Five Years, Reveals IMF Forecast.

Four countries -- 🇨🇳 China, 🇮🇳 India, the 🇺🇸 US and 🇮🇩 Indonesia -- are set to contribute more than half of the world's economic growth over the next five years, according to IMF forecasts. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 6, 2024

