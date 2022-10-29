On Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu while addressing the UNSC body meet said that India has been a victim of terrorism for decades, which is why India has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. "I'm confident that the discussions during the meeting will provide good foundations for concrete action by the int'l community," President Droupadi Murmu added.

India Has Adopted Zero-Tolerance Approach to Terrorism

