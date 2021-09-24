India on Thursday has been elected as the external auditor to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the period 2022-2027. The IAEA is an international organisation that promotes the peaceful use of nuclear energy, and to inhibit its use for any military purpose, including nuclear weapons.

Tweet By ANI:

India has been elected as the External Auditor to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the period 2022-2027: Permanent Mission of India, Vienna — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

