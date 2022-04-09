The Twitter account of IMD (India Meteorological Department) hacked on Saturday. IMD has has 246.6K Followers at present. "Our Twitter account has been hacked, we are trying to restore it", said India Meteorological Department's Director-General Mrutyunjay.

Hackers posted tweet, saying "In celebration for the reveal of the Beanz Official Collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 2 hours"!

In celebration for the reveal of the Beanz Official Collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 2 hours! Claim Your Beanz 🔗 https://t.co/t40jmy6f0l Take the red bean fren 🉐 pic.twitter.com/UDOBxWXfy4 — . (@Indiametdept) April 9, 2022

India Meteorological Department's Twitter account hacked pic.twitter.com/3Z9cvXuyFf — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

#UPDATE | Our Twitter account has been hacked, we are trying to restore it: India Meteorological Department's Director-General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra to ANI (File pic) pic.twitter.com/dyCXFun9Jk — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)