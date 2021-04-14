India Reports 1,84,372 New COVID-19 Cases, 82,339 Discharges & 1,027 Deaths In The Last 24 Hours. This Marks The Highest Single Day Spike in Coronavirus Cases in The Country So Far:

India reports 1,84,372 new #COVID19 cases, 82,339 discharges and 1,027 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,38,73,825 Total recoveries: 1,23,36,036 Active cases: 13,65,704 Death toll: 1,72,085 Total vaccination: 11,11,79,578 pic.twitter.com/8fiNUNDp6W — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

