New Delhi, January 16: India reported 2,71,202 COVID-19 cases and 314 deaths due to the novel Coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases in the country stand at 15,50,377 and the recovery tally was 1,38,331. Total 7,743 confirmed cases of Omicron was reported from across the country in the same period.

