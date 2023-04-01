India on Sunday (April 1, 2023) reported 2,994 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The tally for active COVID-19 cases reached 16,354. Notably, COVID-19 cases are increasing across the country, including that in Delhi, pertaining to which experts are constantly warning people and advising them to wear masks. Expert on Rising COVID-19 Cases.

Check Details:

India reports 2,994 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, active cases stand at 16,354. — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)