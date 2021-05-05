India on Wednesday reported 3,82,315 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country reported 3,38,439 discharges and 3,780 deaths during the same time, as per Union Health Ministry. The death toll rose to 2,26,188 with a record 3,780 more fatalities in a day.

