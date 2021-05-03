India Reports Over 3.68 Lakh COVID-19 Infections, 3,417 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Active Cases Crossed 34.13 Lak-Mark:

India reports 3,68,147 new #COVID19 cases, 3,00,732 discharges, and 3,417 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,99,25,604 Total recoveries: 16,29,3003 Death toll: 2,18,959 Active cases: 34,13,642 Total vaccination: 15,71,98,207 pic.twitter.com/C0UrYU3q44 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

