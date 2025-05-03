Following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 civilian lives, the Indian government has suspended all inbound mail and parcel exchanges from Pakistan via air and land routes. The Ministry of Communications issued the notice on Saturday. This move is part of a broader response, including halting the Indus Waters Treaty, cancelling special visas for Pakistani nationals, closing Indian airspace to Pakistani airlines, and shutting down the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar. India Bans Instagram Accounts of Several Pakistani Actors Including Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan Days After Pahalgam Terror Attack.

India Halts Mail, Parcel Exchanges with Pakistan After Terror Attack

The Government of India has decided to suspend exchange of all categories of inbound mail and parcels from Pakistan through air and surface routes: Ministry of Communication pic.twitter.com/23S6ci7nAB — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2025

