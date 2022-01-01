Indian and Pakistani armies held a customary exchange of sweets and greetings at four locations along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday. These four points of exchange were Mendhar Hot Springs Crossing point, Poonch Rawlakot crossing point, Chakoti Uri Crossing point, and Chilliana Tithwal Crossing point.

