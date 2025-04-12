The Indian Railways has dismissed viral social media posts claiming a change in Tatkal and Premium Tatkal ticket booking timings from April 15. A post by a page called Indian Tech & Infra on X claimed new timings, sparking confusion among passengers. However, the IRCTC clarified there has been no official revision in booking schedules for either AC or non-AC classes. “No such change in timings is currently proposed,” the IRCTC stated. The permitted booking times remain 10 am for AC and 11 am for non-AC classes one day prior to the journey date. Agent booking timings also remain unchanged. The Railways reiterated that Tatkal bookings are available in all classes except First AC and Executive Class. Senior Citizens Above 75 Years of Age Do Not Have To Pay Any Taxes? PIB Fact Check Debunks Viral Message.

Tatkal Booking Timings Changed, Claims Post on X

🚨 New Tatkal Train Booking Timings from April 15. pic.twitter.com/52bGp4kQui — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) April 12, 2025

IRCTC Refutes Social Media Claims of Changed Tatkal Booking Timings

Some posts are circulating on Social Media channels mentioning about different timings for Tatkal and Premium Tatkal tickets. No such change in timings is currently proposed in the Tatkal or Premium Tatkal booking timings for AC or Non-AC classes. The permitted booking… pic.twitter.com/bTsgpMVFEZ — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)