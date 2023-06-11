IndiGo officials on Sunday said that an IndiGo flight temporarily entered Pakistan airspace on Saturday, June 10. The officials said that the IndiGo flight entered Pakistan airspace due to bad weather. The officials further said that the flight was scheduled from Amritsar to Ahmedabad. Later, it landed safely in Ahmedabad. IndiGo Chennai-Bound Flight Returns to IGI Airport in Delhi After Engine Snag.

IndiGo Flight Temporarily Entered Pakistan Airspace

An IndiGo flight temporarily entered Pakistan airspace yesterday (10th June) due to bad weather. The flight was scheduled from Amritsar to Ahmedabad. It landed safely in Ahmedabad: IndiGo officials to ANI pic.twitter.com/RX0ROx35GC — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

