New Delhi, June 11: A Chennai-bound Indigo flight safely returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi within an hour of take-off on Saturday night following a snag in the engine, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Sunday.

As per the DGCA statement, "An IndiGo Delhi-Chennai flight (6E-2789) safely returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport within an hour of take-off on Saturday night following a snag in engine".

"The flight made a safe emergency landing with over 230 people on-board," DGCA informed in a statement. Indigo Airlines said that the aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection Meanwhile, an alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Chennai.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2789 from Delhi to Chennai returned to its origin due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing necessary inspection. An alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Chennai. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," the statement added.

