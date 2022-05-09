IndiGo has expressed regret over the incident in which a specially abled teen was not allowed to board a flight for not displaying normal behaviour. A statement from IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said, “Throughout the check-in and boarding process our intent of course was to carry the family, however, at the boarding area the teenager was visibly in panic. While providing courteous and compassionate service to our customers is of paramount importance to us, the airport staff, in line with the safety guidelines, were forced to make a difficult decision as to whether this commotion would carry forward aboard the aircraft. "Having reviewed all aspects of this incident, we as an organization are of the view that we made the best possible decision under difficult circumstances," it further added. IndiGo Airlines Denies Boarding to Child With Special Needs at Ranchi Airport Even As Co-Passengers Say He Should be Allowed; Watch Video

See Tweet:

.@IndiGo6E has issued a statement on the issue pic.twitter.com/LaJ5NOgNbk — Ajay Awtaney (@LiveFromALounge) May 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)