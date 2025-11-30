New Delhi, November 30: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced a revised schedule for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 States and Union Territories, extending several key deadlines by one week, a press note by the poll body said. Under the revised timeline, the qualifying date for enrolment has been extended to January 1, 2026. The final electoral roll, which was earlier scheduled to be published on February 7, 2026, will now be released on February 14, 2026.

The Enumeration Period has been extended till December 11, while the rationalisation and re-arrangement of polling stations will also be carried out on the same day. The update of the Control Table and the preparation of the draft roll will take place on December 12, with the draft voter list published on December 16. From December 16 to January 15, 2026, will be the revised period for filing claims and objections, and the notice phase (Issuance, hearing verification); decision on Enumeration Forms and disposal of claims and objections to be done concurrently by the EROS will take place from December 16 to February 7, 2026. SIR Phase II: How to Check if BLO Has Uploaded Your Enumeration Form on the ECI Portal.

On February 10, 2026, the health parameters of the electoral rolls will be checked, and the Commission's permission for final publication will be obtained, scheduled for February 14. The second phase of the SIR exercise covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, following the successful completion of the first phase in Bihar.

The extension of deadlines comes amid questions raised by Opposition parties regarding the pace of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The Opposition also cited concerns over the reported deaths of 26 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in several states. Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav had alleged that employees of the Election Commission of India are being pressured to complete the SIR process, questioning, "What is the hurry?" BLO Remuneration Hiked: Election Commission Doubles Remuneration of BLOs, Introduces Honorarium to EROs, AEROs for First Time.

Looking at this, the Election Commission of India had previously increased the remuneration for BLOs from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000 and raised the payment for BLO Supervisors involved in the preparation and revision of electoral rolls from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000.

