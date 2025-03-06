A video of an IRCTC official dumping garbage from a moving train went viral on X, sparking outrage. The clip shows the employee carelessly throwing trash onto the tracks. In response, Indian Railways’ official handle, Railway Seva, urged users to provide journey details, including PNR, train number, and date, for swift action. They also directed complaints to the RailMadad portal or helpline 139 for faster resolution. The incident highlights concerns over cleanliness and accountability in railway operations. Authorities are expected to take action against the official responsible to ensure such violations are not repeated. 'Don’t Be Bitter, Stop Litter': Indian Railways Urges Passengers To Keep Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express Clean After Trash Found in New Train.

IRCTC Official Throws Garbage on Tracks From Moving Train

We request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.), Train No., Date of incidence and Mobile No. with us preferably via DM so that immediate action can be taken on your complaint. You may also raise your concern directly on https://t.co/JNjgaq11Jl or dial 139 for… — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) March 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)