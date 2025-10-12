Today, October 12, the Indian Railways clarified that there was no stampede after several reports and social media posts claimed stampede at Bardhaman railway station in West Bengal. In an official statement, the Railways said that a woman travelling from the footoverbridge at Bardhaman station on Sunday evening, October 12, lost her balance and fell on the footoverbridge stairs. "After the woman fell, her weight impacted other passengers sitting on the footoverbridge stairs, causing them to lose their balance and fall. RPF and railway staff deployed on the platform immediately attended to them," the Railways said. It further said that the three people who were injured were sent to Bardhaman Medical College for treatment. "It is clarified that there was no stampede, and the crowd was normal. Furthermore, there were no casualties," the statement read. West Bengal Stampede: At Least 12 Injured After Stampede Breaks Out As Passengers Rush To Catch Trains at Bardhaman Railway Station (Watch Video).

It Is Clarified That There Was No Stampede at Bardhaman Station, Says Railways

