A stampede broke out at the Bardhaman railway station in West Bengal today evening, October 12. According to reports, the stampede at Bardhaman railway station took place on Sunday evening amid massive rush of passengers. It is reported that several people were injured in the stampede. According to a report in India Today, at least 10 to 12 people were injured in the stampede at Bardhaman railway station in West Bengal . Six of the injured were admitted to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital, where they are receiving treatment. Eyewitnesses said that the incident took place when three trains were standing almost simultaneously on platforms 4, 6, and 7. In a hurry to catch the trains, passengers began rushing up and down the stairs of the foot overbridge connecting platforms 4 and 6. The narrow foot overbridge quickly became overcrowded thereby leading to a stampede. Durgapur Gangrape Case: 3 Accused Who Sexually Assaulted Medical Student in West Bengal Arrested, Taken to Court.

Stampede Breaks Out at Bardhaman Railway Station in West Bengal

BREAKING: Stampede at Bardhaman railway station in West Bengal amid massive rush of passengers, many injured pic.twitter.com/mr521AHvmD — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) October 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)