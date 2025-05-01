Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a vibrant gathering of artists, creators, and innovators at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai. Speaking at the Jio World Convention Centre on May 1, PM Modi emphasised the summit’s global and cultural impact, stating, “WAVES is not just an acronym. It is truly a wave—a wave of culture, creativity and universal connection.” Highlighting the influence of Indian entertainment on the global stage, he noted the rise of films, music, gaming, and storytelling as transformative forces. The summit brings together over 90 countries and thousands of creative minds. PM Modi at WAVES 2025 Live Streaming: Watch PM Narendra Modi Inaugurate Media and Entertainment Summit at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

‘It’s Truly a Wave’: PM Narendra Modi at WAVES Summit

