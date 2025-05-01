Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai today, May 1, at the Jio World Convention Centre. The summit, described as a first-of-its-kind event in India, carries the tagline “Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries,” and will host over 10,000 delegates from 90 countries. WAVES 2025 will feature 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses, covering a diverse range of industries including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, film, and digital media. PM Modi will also attend the Global Media Dialogue during the summit, engaging with leaders in the media and entertainment sectors. For those unable to attend in person, the event will be streamed live on YouTube. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of PM Modi’s address at the WAVES Summit 2025. PM Narendra Modi To Visit Maharashtra on May 1 To Unveil WAVES Summit 2025 in Mumbai, Further Travel to Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

Watch Live: PM Modi at WAVES 2025 Summit in Mumbai

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)