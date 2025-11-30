A disturbing video from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao has gone viral, showing a woman Sub-Inspector, identified as SI Uma Agrawal, allegedly misbehaving with an elderly woman while on duty. In the clip, the officer is heard threatening the woman, saying, “Itna lagayenge joota na, apni shakal bhool jaoge… tumhare baap ke naukar nahi hain.” The incident, widely circulated on social media, triggered massive outrage, with users condemning the officer’s conduct and accusing her of police brutality. Following the backlash, the police administration took swift action. Officials stated that SI Uma Agrawal has been sent to the police lines pending investigation. The inquiry has been assigned to the Assistant Superintendent of Police/City Circle Officer, who will examine the facts and recommend further action. Authorities assured that necessary disciplinary steps will be taken once the probe concludes, emphasising a zero-tolerance stance toward misconduct. Patna Shocker: Cop Hits and Drags Pregnant Woman With Scooter Over Traffic Violation, Video Goes Viral.

UP Police SI Misbehaves With Elderly Woman In Unnao

वायरल वीडियो को संज्ञान मे लेकर उपरोक्त महिला उपनिरीक्षक को लाइन हाजिर कर दिया गया है तथा प्रकरण की जांच सहायक पुलिस अधीक्षक/क्षेत्राधिकारी नगर द्वारा की जा रही है, जांच मे प्रकाश मे आए तथ्यों के आधार पर आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जायेगी। — UNNAO POLICE (@unnaopolice) November 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Unnao Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)