A house under construction in Subhash Chowk, Jaipur, collapsed on Monday, November 10, trapping several people under the debris. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Piyush Kaviya, the attic above the basement gave way, leaving 4 to 5 people buried, though only the homeowner was trapped. Local residents, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police, quickly rushed to the site and rescued him, after which he was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities confirmed that no one else was trapped in the collapsed structure. The incident caused a scare in the neighbourhood, prompting officials to investigate the structural safety of under-construction buildings in the area. Jaipur Building Collapse: 2 Die, 7 Injured After Portion of Dilapidated Building Collapses in Rajasthan’s Subhash Nagar (Watch Videos).

Homeowner Rescued After Under-Construction House Collapses in Jaipur

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: A house that was under construction collapses in the Subhash Chowk area. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Piyush Kaviya says, "We received information that the attic above the basement has collapsed in a house that was under construction, and 4… pic.twitter.com/aMoAz2fONH — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

