Jaipur, September 6: Two people died in Jaipur's Subhash Nagar area after a portion of a dilapidated building collapsed following incessant rain in the early hours of Saturday, police said. According to ADCP North, Durg Singh Rajpurohit, 19 people were residing in the collapsed building, out of which seven were injured and two died.

The official stated that the police received the information regarding the incident at 01:30 am, following which the Civil Defence team reached the spot immediately. "It was raining heavily for the past 2-3 days. This is an old building. Police received information at 1.15-1.30 am last night and the Police personnel reached the spot immediately. Civil Defence was also called...Approximately 19 people were residing in this building on a rental basis. Of these 19, seven were injured. Of the injured, two have died," Durg Singh Rajpurohit said. Delhi Building Collapse: 2 Storey Building Collapses in Bawana Area, Fire Service and Police Rushed To Spot.

The rescue operations are still underway. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall, likely at isolated places, over the Gujarat Region, Saurashtra & Kutch on September 6 and 7. Heavy rainfall is very likely in Gujarat, East Rajasthan and South West Rajasthan from September 6 to 7. "Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Gujarat Region, Saurashtra & Kutch on 06th & 07th September with exceptionally heavy rainfall (30 cm) over Gujarat region 06th; East Rajasthan on 06th and southwest Rajasthan on 07th September, 2025," IMD said in a statement. Punjab: Wall of a Residential Society Building Collapses in Mohali's Zirakpur Area.

Portion of Dilapidated Building Collapses in Subhash Nagar

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Portion of a dilapidated building collapsed in Subhash Chowk area of Jaipur. People feared trapped under the debris. Civil Defence and SDRF initiate rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/3yVcM6lGSB — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2025

VIDEO | Jaipur: At least one person dead after a house collapsed near Ramkumar Dhawai’s Street, Subhash Chowk Circle. Further details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/4kzaxdflPR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 6, 2025

"Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over West Rajasthan on 08th; Uttarakhand on 06th & 07th; Himachal Pradesh on 08th & 09th; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi during 08th-10th; Punjab on 10th; East Uttar Pradesh on 10th & 11th; East Rajasthan on 08th September; Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra on 07th; Gujarat State on 08th September with very heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 06th; West Rajasthan on 06th; East Rajasthan on 07th September," the statement added.

