Amid the decision of who will be Rajasthan's new CM, Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that CM Ashok Gehlot should pay heed to the suggestions of MLAs. "We have 92 MLAs with us," he said. He further added, "All the MLAs are angry & are resigning. We are going to the speaker for that. MLAs are upset that how can CM Ashok Gehlot take a decision without consulting them."

We Have 92 MLAs With Us

Jaipur, Rajasthan | CM Gehlot should pay heed to the suggestions of MLAs. We have 92 MLAs with us: Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas https://t.co/S2kD4ooEDQ pic.twitter.com/H4JYI6TPwr — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)