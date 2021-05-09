In A Joint Operation By Security Forces, A Total of 19 Grenades Recovered in Phagla Area of Pooch:

Jammu and Kashmir: In a joint operation, Army and police have recovered 19 grenades in the general area of Phagla, Pooch district pic.twitter.com/xdOcf64DoY — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2021

