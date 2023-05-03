The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday neutralised two terrorists in an encounter near the Pichnad Machil area of Kupwara district. "Army and Kupwara police are on the job. Search operation still going on," the J&K Police said. More details are awaited. Pulwama Encounter: Unidentified Terrorist Killed in Overnight Gunfight With Security Forces in Padgampora Area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Two Terrorists Neutralised:

J&K | Two terrorists were killed in an encounter near Pichnad Machil area of Kupwara district. Army and Kupwara police on the job. Search operation still going on. Further details shall follow: Police — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

