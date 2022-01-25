Suspected militants hurled a grenade on security forces at Hari Singh High street area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Tuesday. More details on the incident are awaited.

Check Tweet:

Jammu & Kashmir | Grenade attack at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ioU2AQABgh — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

