In a disturbing incident, the body of a newborn baby girl was found covered in faeces inside the toilet of the Ahmedabad–Varanasi Sabarmati Express at Jhansi station in Uttar Pradesh. The infant’s body was discovered placed on top of the toilet tank, sparking panic among passengers. Police suspect the baby was delivered inside the train before being abandoned by the mother. The Government Railway Police (GRP) have taken custody of the body and sent it for postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. Passengers on board are being questioned, but no major clues have surfaced so far. Authorities have launched a probe and are scanning CCTV footage at previous stops to trace the suspect. Jhansi Shocker: Widow’s Body Chopped Into 7 Pieces, Dumped in Well; Former Village Head and Nephew Arrested, Hunt On for Accomplice.

Body of Newborn Girl Found Covered in Faeces Inside Train Toilet in Jhansi

अहमदाबाद से वाराणसी जा रही साबरमती एक्सप्रेस के बाथरूम में नवजात बच्ची का शव मिला है। पुलिस मान रही है कि ट्रेन के अंदर ही इस बच्ची का जन्म हुआ और फिर उसको टॉयलेट टैंक के ऊपर रखकर कोई महिला चली गई। झांसी GRP जांच कर रही है। — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 27, 2025

Baby Girl’s Body Found Covered in Filth in Sabarmati Express

झांसी ➡साबरमती एक्सप्रेस के टॉयलेट टैंक में मिला शव ➡टॉयलेट टैंक में मिला नवजात बच्ची का शव ➡मल और गंदगी में लिपटी मिली मासूम ➡जीआरपी ने शव कब्जे में लेकर भेजा मोर्चरी ➡ट्रेन के यात्रियों से पूछताछ जारी, कोई सुराग नहीं ➡पुलिस को शक ट्रेन में ही हुआ बच्ची का जन्म… pic.twitter.com/vFDNiKgpIC — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) September 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)